Top Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – July 7th

Oracle, Core Scientific, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that develop, provide or utilize blockchain technology— the decentralized, tamper-resistant digital ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies. These firms can range from cryptocurrency miners and hardware manufacturers to software developers and financial institutions implementing distributed-ledger solutions. Investing in blockchain stocks offers exposure to the growth potential of blockchain-based innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $234.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,147,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,052. The company has a market capitalization of $658.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $237.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 68,143,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,511,186. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 15,354,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,562,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Read More