Critical Review: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) versus Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rush Enterprises and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Titan Machinery 0 2 3 2 3.00

Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $7.78 billion 0.54 $304.15 million $3.58 15.04 Titan Machinery $2.70 billion 0.18 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -8.23

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Titan Machinery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.76% 13.82% 6.35% Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64%

Risk and Volatility

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Titan Machinery on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle. The company also offers new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance products. In addition, it provides equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services, body, chassis upfitting, and component installation services; and vehicle telematics products, as well as sells new and used trailers, and tires for use on commercial vehicles. The company serves regional and national fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner-operators. It operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

