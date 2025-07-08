M&T Bank Corp Sells 63,176 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,176 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $164,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

