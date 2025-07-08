Janus International Group (JBI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Janus International Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% Janus International Group Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Volatility & Risk

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million $70.40 million 25.87 Janus International Group Competitors $6.81 billion $567.85 million 24.08

This table compares Janus International Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Janus International Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Janus International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Janus International Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus International Group Competitors 243 1411 2274 111 2.56

Janus International Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Janus International Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Janus International Group competitors beat Janus International Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

