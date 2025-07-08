Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $5.48 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $386.71 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00005034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo is an open-source blockchain platform designed to enable a Smart Economy by integrating digital assets, smart contracts, and digital identity. Founded in 2014 by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Neo leverages the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) consensus mechanism for fast, finalised transactions. It features a dual-token system: NEO for governance and GAS for transaction fees. Key tools include NeoFS for decentralised storage, NeoNS for domain naming, and the Neo Oracle Service to access off-chain data. Neo supports multiple programming languages, enabling seamless dApp development. Its migration from Neo Legacy to Neo N3 introduces improved performance, enhanced governance, and a robust developer-friendly environment. Neo also offers cross-chain interoperability through NeoX and quantum-resistant cryptography via NeoQS. With its advanced features and scalability, Neo aims to create a decentralised, secure foundation for the next-generation digital economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.