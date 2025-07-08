Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $141.91 million and $10.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01396349 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 361 active market(s) with $10,273,699.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

