Casper (CSPR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $141.69 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $141.69 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,690,620,652 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,689,658,169 with 13,222,546,889 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01038617 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,796,337.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

