Amprius Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 744% compared to the average volume of 1,553 call options.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,731.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 866,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,705.62. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of AMPX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 8,108,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,384. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $611.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.