DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $263.47 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.36% of Republic Services worth $263,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7%

RSG stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 114,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.