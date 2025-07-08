Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $32.52 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s). More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

