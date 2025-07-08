Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.