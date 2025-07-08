Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,503,120,000 after buying an additional 356,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,186,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $213.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average of $224.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

