Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $241.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.