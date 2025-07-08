Geneva Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $282.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

