Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $240.31 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.47. The company has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

