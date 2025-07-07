RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $149.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

