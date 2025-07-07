Dupree Financial Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dupree Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $207.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

