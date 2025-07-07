SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $157,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 313,266 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,938,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,435,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $138.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

