iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $175.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.