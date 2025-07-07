Planning Directions Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $286.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $287.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

