Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 81,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

