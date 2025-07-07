Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VIG opened at $207.81 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

