Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2025

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FNDF opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.