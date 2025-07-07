Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FNDF opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

