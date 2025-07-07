Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

MTSI traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,633.20. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $586,308.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,227 shares of company stock worth $56,118,317. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

