Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2%

Chevron stock opened at $148.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

