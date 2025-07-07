Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 7th (AMAT, AMSC, ATEYY, BWIN, CB, CRWD, DOC, ESNT, LAUR, LCNB)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 7th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $298.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $321.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $505.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $290.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $274.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $280.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

