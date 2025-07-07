J Hagan Capital Inc. Invests $424,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,694 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.29 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.