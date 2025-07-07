Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.52. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

