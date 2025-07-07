Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 355.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 150,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 213,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 91,668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $113.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

