Reviewing Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX)

Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and i-80 Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A i-80 Gold $55.97 million 8.72 -$65.20 million ($0.34) -1.82

Eldorado Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i-80 Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eldorado Gold and i-80 Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83

i-80 Gold has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 250.03%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Eldorado Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

