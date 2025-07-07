Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $47.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helen of Troy traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 361,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 602,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 917.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

