36,504 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $387,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.63 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.