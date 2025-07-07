Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires 12,264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 71,578 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 288,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.