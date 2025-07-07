The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 926.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $371.36 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.15. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

