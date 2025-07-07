Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $198,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $575.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $543.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $575.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

