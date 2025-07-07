S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $587.00 to $595.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.57.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $528.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.53. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

