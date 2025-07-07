Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.65. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 3.6%

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2015 per share. This is a positive change from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Featured Stories

