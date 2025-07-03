ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,149 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

