The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Reduced by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 4.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 259,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.