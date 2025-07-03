Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $712,966,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $237.42 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,940,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,957,071,872.44. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,720 shares of company stock worth $127,841,422. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.