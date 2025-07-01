The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CLX opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.