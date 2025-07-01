DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.