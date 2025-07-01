Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 153,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 223,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 15.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

