Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,802 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Union Pacific worth $541,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

