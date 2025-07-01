SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by RoundAngle Advisors LLC

RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.1% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $145,278,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $214.49 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

