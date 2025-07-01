Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

