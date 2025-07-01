Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,339.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,190.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,027.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $569.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,319 shares of company stock valued at $184,842,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

