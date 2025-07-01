CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,204 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

