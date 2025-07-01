Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 27,565 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

