Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 26,779 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,779 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings in Talos Energy were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,738,000 after acquiring an additional 331,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

